NEWS
Get NIN ahead of 2022 UTME, JAMB tells candidates
Candidates wishing to sit for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) need to have their National Identification Numbers (NIN) ahead of the exercise, the board has said.
It also advised the candidates to familiarise themselves with its Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS).
JAMB, which gave the advice in its weekly bulletin released in Abuja by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said it would soon start the sale of application documents and registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).
The bulletin reads: “The board is, at the moment, engaging its core functionaries in a series of intensive training to ensure that once the date is announced, the stage would have been set for yet another hitch-free exercise.
“The release of this information is in line with the board’s firm determination to ensure that candidates who are desirous of enrolling are ready and prepared.
“Similarly, it is expected to serve as a wake-up call to all who may want to register, to first obtain their NIN, a major prerequisite for the UTME registration.
“For those who may want to obtain any of the two application documents, they are advised to get their NIN and familiarise themselves with the board’s Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS).
“It will give them an idea of the course requirements and the syllabus they are expected to cover for the examination.”
According to JAMB, IBASS is on its website and can also be downloaded on Google Playstore and other similar platforms.
The board said the next step is for candidates to create their profiles by sending their NIN to 55019 to create a profile for registration.
JAMB also said it had put adequate measures in place to checkmate those who might want to cheat.
It said that it had also strengthened all administrative procedures for the smooth prosecution of any candidate, centre or worker of JAMB found to have been involved in an infraction.
NEWS
ICPC clears Yewande Sadiku of all fraud allegations
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it was unable to establish allegations of corruption against Yewande Sadiku, former CEO and executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).
In a letter dated December 16 and addressed to the CEO of NIPC, the ICPC said it received a petition against Sadiku and some other officials of the NIPC, accusing them of mismanaging public funds.
According to the ICPC, the allegations are summarised as “fraudulent abuse of office; waste and mismanagement of public funds by the executive secretary of the NIPC through incessant tours and travels within and outside Nigeria without adding value to the Commission”.
Sadiku was alleged to have “embarked on foreign trips without express approval of the governing council of the commission; used the commission’s fund to repair her damaged personal vehicle”, as well as received “illegal foreign leave allowance”.
However, Akeem Lawal, ICPC director of operations, in the letter, said the allegations couldn’t be substantiated.
“Upon investigation, none of these allegations was established, and the striking out of suit No FAC/ABJ/CS/249/2019 by his lordship, Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed of the federal high court of Nigeria, Abuja division, brings the investigation to a close,” the letter reads.
Sadiku, who was appointed executive secretary/CEO of NIPC in 2016, completed her five-year tenure in September.
In August, the NIPC had issued a statement saying Sadiku voluntarily honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), contrary to reports that she was arrested and detained over allegations of contract fraud.
NEWS
ASUU drops strike as NITDA approves UTAS for members salaries
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday resolved to put on hold its decision on strike. The varsity teachers’ union took stand to give room for further consultations and after receiving reports from its branches.
According to the union, the decision was taken after a December 18 meeting to review the level of government’s implementation of the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) of December 23, last year and other related matters.
In a statement issued after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Sunday, ASUU welcomed the recommendation of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) that the payment platform – University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) developed by the university lecturers be deployed in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
ASUU National President Prof Emmanuel Osodeke said areas highlighted by NITDA in its report would be addressed.
Prof. Osodeke referred to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS), engineered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank as evil, stressing that the continuous use of the IPPIS had created distortions in the payment lecturers’ salaries.
He wondered why it took more than one year to get the needed feedback on the home-grown solution – UTAS – at a time Nigeria is yearning for “local content”.
He said: “NEC is pleased that the end-user evaluation report overwhelmingly endorses UTAS for immediate deployment by government for Nigerian universities. On our part, ASUU is fully prepared to address all the technical observations made by NITDA in order to make this happen.
“Our hope is that the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other agencies of government would promptly respond to issues that concern them in the NITDA’s report to pave way for speedy migration to UTAS and spare Nigerian universities of the evil effects of the IMF/World Bank-engineered IPPIS.”
The varsity teachers regretted that the Federal Government had turned its back on the plan to set up an inter-ministerial committee to review the draft Renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement.
The ASUU boss described as worrisome the efforts made government agents to reduce ASUU’s demands to a regime of intermittent payment of watered-down revitalisation fund and release of distorted and grossly devalued Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).
The union specifically accused the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, of failing to follow through with the promise made during a meeting with the House of Representatives Speaker on November 19.
Part of the ASSU statement reads: “NEC was worried by the spirited efforts of government agents to reduce the demands of ASUU to a regime of intermittent payment of watered-down revitalisation fund and release of distorted and grossly devalued Earned Academic Allowances.
“ASUU shall not relent in demanding improvement in the welfare and conditions of service of our members. However, we shall resist any attempt to blackmail the union and derail our patriotic struggle for a productive university system by official propaganda founded on tokenism and crumb-sharing.
“NEC concluded that government has failed to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and subsequent MoUs and MoAs.
“However, considering the ongoing intervention and consultation efforts, NEC resolved to review the situation at a later date with a view to deciding on the next line of action.
“The minister assured us that the process of reviewing the document would be set in motion within one week from that date. Nwajiuba’s failure to fulfill a promise made in the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly is not only provocative but reminiscent of trust-deficit that has bedevilled all agreements and understandings reached with this government and those before it since 2009.”
ASUU had announced plans to embark on a strike over the federal government’s failure to meet its demands.
Apart from the EAA, ASUU list its demands to include: the review of the NUC Act to curb the proliferation of universities by state governments who are not funding the existing ones; adoption of UTAS with concurrent discontinuance of the IPPIS and distortion in salary payment.
Others are the release of accumulated promotion arrears; and the review and signing of the draft document on the Renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement.
NEWS
NIMC captures 70m Nigerians with unique NINs
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said it had captured 70 million Nigerians with the unique National Identity Numbers (NINs).
It also said 15 million citizens have downloaded its mobile application (Apps).
The commission said the feat was achieved through the support of the Federal Government and the cooperation of Nigerians to get the jobs done.
In a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the commission, through its Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Aliyu A. Aziz, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ibrahim Pantami, for driving the digital economy.
The commission said it had recorded positive growth with its enrolment by successfully registering and issuing 70 million unique NINs to Nigerians and legal residents.
Aziz praised the nation’s leadership for the success recorded and the resolve of the Federal Government to improve workers’ welfare.
He expressed appreciation to the front-end partners towards ensuring the growth of the national identity database.
“The commission is happy to announce that 15 million users have downloaded the recently launched NIMC mobile App.
“The NIMC mobile App allows users to digitally verify their NINs, link their NINs to the SIM (up to seven numbers) and print the improved NIN slip from the comfort of their homes/offices,” the statement said.
