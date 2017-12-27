George Weah announced President-elect of Liberia

Former Ballon d’Or winner, Senator George Weah has been announced as the President-elect of Liberia.

The 51-year-old former World Footballer of the Year swept thirteen (13) out of the fifteen (15) counties with his 73-year-old opponent Joseph Boakai getting only two (2) counties.

Weah who has been elected as the 25th President of Liberia with the population of just a little above 3million took to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

The former AC Milan striker wrote on Twitter: ” It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honouring me with your vote today. It is a great hope”.

In 1995 Weah won the Ballon d’Or, 1996 he won the FIFA world player of the year, won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2004, won the CAF Award for Best 10 Players in 2008 and in 2017 he won the Presidential election in Liberia, West Africa.

The election, which was billed for November 7, was postponed after Boakai’s party lodged a complaint in the court challenging the conduct of the first round of voting. With the complaints cleared, the run-off date which is December 26 was announced.

The run-off election, contrary to predictions, held without any outbreak of violence as the electorates trooped to the closest polling unit to cast their votes