NEWS
Generators provide 48.6% of electricity in Nigeria –NBS
Generators powered by petrol, diesel and gas provide 48.6 per cent of the electricity consumed by power users across the country, according to the latest data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics.
A document by the NBS on Power Sector Data Preview, which was presented to the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry this month and obtained on Friday, showed that almost half of the country’s electricity supply was from generators.
The report further showed that the national grid was providing 51.2 per cent of the country’s power needs, indicating that many citizens in Nigeria depend on generators for electricity.
The NBS document showed that petrol-powered generators accounted for the bulk (22.6 per cent) of the electricity supplied by generators.
This was followed by diesel-powered generators, 16.6 per cent, while gas-powered generators accounted for 9.4 per cent of the self-generated electricity.
The bureau said out of 51.2 per cent of electricity provided by the country’s power grid, gas-powered plants accounted for 39.5 per cent, while hydroelectric plants were providing 11.7 per cent.
Off-grid renewables, according to the NBS, accounted for 0.1 per cent of the power consumed nationwide.
Commenting on the poor performance of the power sector despite being privatised more than eight years ago, the President, Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers, Israel Abraham, said the expectations of citizens in the privatised industry had not been met.
He disclosed this in a presentation sent to the ACCI, titled, “Nigerian power sector reform: Implementation, challenges and way forward.”
Abraham said, “In its efforts to improve the power supply situation in the country, the government opted for the reforms and eventual privatisation of the sector to attract private sector finance, technical and administrative expertise.
“However, the government and citizens’ expectations have not been fully realised many years after the exercise.”
He explained that the commercialisation and corporatisation of the sector, being the most critical stage in the reform implementation where bold and realistic decisions ought to have been taken, was skipped entirely in the implementation process.
Abraham said, “It is at this stage that private sector initiatives, such as transparency and corporate governance frameworks are introduced into the industry that will attract capital inflow to improve operational efficiencies, reducing technical and non-technical losses.
“Unfortunately, this critical stage was skipped entirely in our implementation process.”
On the way forward, the NIPE president said there was a need to strengthen institutions such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, System Operator and Market Operator established to drive the reform implementation process.
He said, “Unbundle the Transmission Company of Nigeria into its component units, Transmission Service Provider, Market Operator and System Operator to instil confidence in the market. Ensure full implementation of the ruling documents (Acts, Market Rules and Grid Code) to bring discipline in the market.
“Government to reduce to the barest minimum political interference in the operation of the industry regulator -NERC, for it to be truly independent and that will instil confidence in new investors.”
NEWS
Togo, Benin, Niger paid nothing for Nigeria’s power supply, says NERC
The Republic of Benin, Niger Republic and Togo made no payment for the electricity supplied to them from Nigeria in the second quarter of 2021, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said.
In its just released Second Quarter Report 2021, the NERC stated that the power firms of the three nations and some other special customers were issued a total bill of N770m by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading company and the Market Operator of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
It, however, noted that nothing was paid by the neighbouring countries and other special customers for the power supplied to them from Nigeria during the period.
The neighbouring countries’ power firms include Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC, in Niger Republic; Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique – SBEE, in Benin Republic; and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo– CEET, in Togo Republic.
The commission said, “During the quarter under review, NBET and MO issued a total of N0.77bn in respect of energy sold by NBET and services rendered by MO to the special (Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and other bilateral customers) and international customers (Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC, Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique – SBEE and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo– CEET).
“No payment was made by these customers during the quarter under review. It is hoped that as the economy of these customers improves post-COVID-19 lockdown so that they will resume the settlement of their bills in full.”
On the performance of distribution companies in Nigeria with respect to the payment of electricity sold to them by the NBET, the power sector regulator stated that the firms did not pay up all their bills.
“During the second quarter of 2021, a total invoice of N259.7bn was issued to the eleven Discos for energy received from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc and for service charge by MO, out of which a sum of N130.11bn was settled, representing remittance performance of 50.11 per cent.
“This represents a 1.78 percentage point decrease from the final settlement rate recorded in the first quarter of 2021.”
The NERC stated that apart from Eko Disco, none of the other Discos met their expected minimum remittance thresholds to NBET in the quarter under review.
It stated that overall, the total Disco remittance to NBET was 76 per cent of expected total for the quarter, as the average aggregate remittance performances to MO and NBET decreased by 1.78 percentage points from 51.88 per cent in first quarter 2021 to 50.1 per cent in the second quarter.
“Discos remittance performance level ranged from 10.51 per cent (Yola) to 63.69 per cent (Eko) for NBET and 28.76 per cent (Yola) to 99.88 per cent (Eko) for MO,” the NERC stated.
It added, “Ikeja recorded zero remittance to MO in the months of May and June 2021 as they wait to resolve Service Level Agreement dispute.”
On commercial performance, the report stated that the total billing to and collection from electricity consumers by all the 11 Discos stood at N268.97bn and N185.29bn respectively during the quarter under review, implying a collection efficiency of 68.89 per cent.
It said the level of collection efficiency indicated that as much as N3.11 out of every N10 worth of energy sold during the second quarter of 2021 remained uncollected from consumers.
“Thus, only a marginal improvement in the collection efficiency is noticeable over the 68.55 per cent recorded in the first quarter 2021,” the NERC stated.
breaking
Only 25 varsities have full accreditation, says NUC
Only 25 varsities have their courses fully accredited, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has affirmed in its 2021 universities ranking.
The commission added that less than 70 per cent of courses offered by the other ivory towers are accredited.
Eight out of the 113 universities that the NUC focused on, including the Nigeria Army University, Biu, in Borno State and Air Force Institute of Technology, have none of their courses accredited by the NUC the document showed. Nigeria has 170 public and private universities.
According to the commission, none of the 113 universities has a full complement of professors.
In its “2021 Nigeria University system rankings” dated December 11, 2021, the NUC also rated the University of Ibadan (UI) as the country’s best with 454.56 points.
The premier university is trailed by Redeemers University (RUN) with 384.96 points; Covenant University (368.11 points); Ladoke Akintoka University, Ogbomoso (315.23 points) and Federal University of Technology Akure (264.14 points).
Surprisingly, none of the best-ranked varsities was listed among the 25 institution that have their courses 100 per cent accredited.
The 25 are: Adeleke University, Osun State; Al-Qalam University, Katsina State; Caleb University, Lagos State; Chrisland University, Lagos State; Crescent University, Ogun State; Federal University, Lokoja, Federal University, Wukari, Federal University, Kashere.
Also on the list are Hallmark University, Ogun State; Hezekiah University, Imo State; Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger State; Igbenedion University, Edo State; Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano; Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Kogi State University and Maitama Sule University, Kano State.
The others are McPherson University, Ogun State; Mountain Top University, Ogun State; Niger Delta University, Delta State; Nigeria Defence Academy; PAMO University of Medical Science, River State; Rivers State University; Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State; Summit University, Kwara State; Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina State.
NUC explained in the 146-page report by its Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, that the ranking was coordinated by a team of experts drawn from the academic planning units of 91 universities.
A former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola headed the team.
According to the document, 31 universities have over 90 per cent of their courses accredited. Twenty have over 80 percent accredited; 11 have above 70 per cent and 11 with between zero and 50 per cent accredited courses.
Apart from the Nigeria Army University and Air Force Institute of Technology, the other six universities without a single accreditation are Admiralty University, Bayelsa Medical University, Dominion University, Skyline University, Spiritas University, and The Technical University.
Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Taraba State University, Bukar Abba University (Yobe State university), Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, Novena University, Federal University of Petroleum Studies, Maritime University among those missing from the ranking.
Others include Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndife-Alike; Veritas University, Abuja, , Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Federal University, Gashua, Federal University, Gusau, Federal University Kebbi
breaking
Buhari returns to Abuja after three-day official visit to Turkey
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day official visit to Turkey.
The president who arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport in the Nigerian Air Force 1 Presidential jet at about 4.35pm on Sunday was immediately ferried in a chopper to the State House, Abuja.
On hand to welcome President Buhari to the State House were his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Idris Umar; his Administrative Officer, Abubakar Maikano and his son, Yusuf Buhari, who was turbanned Talban Daura on Saturday.
Gambari, thereafter presented a big card to the President to commemorate his 79th birthday anniversary marked in Instanbul, Turkey last Friday.
President Buhari last Thursday left Abuja accompanied by his wife, Aisha, six Ministers as well as two other top government officials to attend the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul which was hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.
Apart from the President and his wife, others who went on the trip included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
The theme of the Summit was ‘‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’’ and the agenda included reviewing the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.
Latest News
- Man Utd in line to benefit from Newcastle spending spree after £6m loan proposal
- PSG send clear message to Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid transfer speculation intensifies
- Hushpuppi: IGP submits report to PSC on Abba Kyari
- Togo, Benin, Niger paid nothing for Nigeria’s power supply, says NERC
- Only 25 varsities have full accreditation, says NUC
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Beyonce reports Osinbajo to Twitter for violating her copyright
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: Fears of surge over Christmas, New Year rush
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria didn’t mortgage national assets as collateral for Chinese loans – DMO
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari rallies international support against terrorism
-
breaking1 day ago
Customs intercept container loaded with guns in Lagos
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Things to know about the 4 types of love
-
SPORTS1 day ago
FIFA pushes to adopt Arabic as official language
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN moves to protect bank customers against excess charges, illegal debits