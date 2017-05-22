Generator fume kills three in Edo

Three persons have reportedly died of suspected generator fume at flat in Agharese Adu Street, off Sapele road, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the deceased, two female and a male, were found dead by two other occupants of the flat in the early hour of Sunday.

It was further gathered that the two females were visitors of the deceased who was found naked in his room.

One of the deceased female was found dead in the lobby.

Daily Trust however learnt the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue by policemen from Etete Police Division.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the incident, said investigation is on-going to unravel the cause of the deaths.

He said “Until doctors’ report comes out, it is like they died of generator fume. One of the occupants of the room died. The flat is occupied by three boys. The two senior ones went to a party and when they returned, they saw that the door was locked. They had to raise alarm.”