Gbenga Daniel dumps PDP for APC

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Daniel was the campaign manager for the PDP Presidential candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

He had been romancing with the APC for a long time and political pundits expected him to have dumped the PDP before now.

In preparation for his planned defection, his party structure in Ogun State last month collapsed into the APC.

Publicity Secretary, APC, Ogun State chapter, Tunde Oladunjoye told our reporter on Tuesday that Daniel had not officially defected, but that he would pick up APC membership card today in Shagamu, which would make him officially, an APC member.

Also, a top source closed to the former governor had told The Guardian that Daniel is expected to pick up the membership card of APC before the registration of new members closed today.

He is also expected to to meet with the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday.

Expected to be part of the meeting are governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.