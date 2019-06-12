Gbajabiamila makes first appointment as Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has appointed Hon. Sanusi Rikiji as his new Chief of Staff.

Gbajabiamila announced Rikiji’s appointment Tuesday in Abuja shortly after his emergence as Speaker.

He said, “On our shoulders lie the responsibility of working together as a House to safeguard the future of our great country.

“The House must be reformed before the country can be reformed. We simply cannot and must not fail.

“In this regard and so as to quickly hit the ground running, I am announcing the appointment of Hon Sanusi Rikiji the former Speaker of Zamfara State as my Chief of Staff.

“Hon Sanusi comes with a wealth of legislative experience and I believe his inclusion in this Assembly will add immense value.”