Gani Adams under fire over anti-Tinubu comments

Leader of pan-Yoruba group, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has been criticised for casting aspersion on the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Adams had in an interview published on Saturday accused Tinubu of selling his conscience to the North in his alleged ambition to become Nigerian President in 2023.

Adams also accused Tinubu of becoming a plague to the Yoruba race, saying the APC leader was against restructuring of Nigeria.

Many Nigerians , particularly those from the South-west slammed Adams for undermining the contributions of Tinubu to the development of Nigeria.

Many heavily criticised Adams, describing his statement as largely unpatriotic and unfair to Tinubu.

One of those who reacted, Alaga Abiodun says Adams was jealous of Tinubu’s achievements.

“You are saying Rubbish .You are so low in wisdom and knowledge ,your experience is so low compared to that of Asiwaju Tinubu .What do you know about geo political , economy development of Nigeria .Mind you you are never Yoruba leader of any kind ,you are lack of charisma and coordination .

“Go back and learn how to coordinate an organization. You are too young and lack of experience to lead an organization. What a pity.

See screenshot of other people condemning Adams: