Furious Phil Foden deletes unauthorised tweet ‘calling out’ PSG star Kylian Mbappe after Man City win at Dortmund

PHIL FODEN was forced to delete a tweet about Kylian Mbappe after Man City set up a Champions League semi-final against PSG.

A tweet from the City rising star’s account appeared to throw down the gauntlet to French striker Mbappe.

The tweet said ‘@KMbappe’ are you ready’ and was posted minutes after Pep Guardiola’s men beat Dortmund on Wednesday night.

The tweet from Foden’s account was posted without his permission and he was left furious.

The report added that Foden quickly asked for the tweet to be deleted.

Foden scored the winner as Man City came from behind to beat Dortmund 2-1 on the night to seal a 4-2 aggregate win.

Man City will face PSG in a mouth-watering semi-final showdown after the French side knocked out holders Bayern Munich.

And striker Mbappe is likely to pose the biggest threat to Guardiola’s side in their bid to win an elusive Champions League.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville recently said it was ‘a shame’ that players didn’t control their own social media.

The Sky Sports pundit spoke after several players posted near identical tweets following England’s victory over Albania last month.