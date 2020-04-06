Funke Akindele’s husband turns himself in after actress spent night in police station

Coming after her arrest yesterday for violating the Government lock down rule against social gathering, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz have reportedly turned himself in after the actress spent the night at Panti station.

The actress’s husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, who was not availabe when she was picked up has turned himself in and is currently with her in Panti. The police source added that they would be arraigned in court this morning.

Singer Naira Marley and other guests at the party who the police have asked to report at the SCID for questioning are still being awaited.

The Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020, prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for any one found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.