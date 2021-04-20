Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz buys Toyota Prado SUV

Nigerian veteran rapper Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz has acquired a Toyota Prado Sports Utility Vehicle.

His wife and movie star Funke Akindele took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 19 2021, where she shared a video of the new car.

In the video, the movie star was spotted screaming as her husband drove his new SUV into their palatial home.

JJC’s SUV is a 2020 Toyota Prado VXL.

This is coming days after Akindele also acquired an SUV.

Akindele-Bello’s new ride is a 2020 Lexus SuperSports LX 570.

According to Nigerian cars website, Carmart, a brand new LX 570 goes for about N135M.