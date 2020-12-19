Funke Akindele’s ex- husband fulfills his promise, gifts two of his loyal fans a car each (PHOTOS)

Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the former husband of Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has fulfilled his promise of giving out two cars to his loyal fans on his birthday.

Almaroof popularly called Kenny Doo, who made the announcement in a post on social media on Monday, December 14, indicated that the cars will be given out within this week.

Explaining the reason behind the move, Kenny Doo, who is aspiring to be the next Chairman of Oshodi Local Government in 2021, stated that he wanted to appreciate the glory of God in his life.

‘Its 4 days to my birthday, as usual I will be giving out 2 cars,1 to a loyal member of my personal staff but still in dilemma on who to give the 2nd gift 2,to the glory of God in my life. This time though it has to be a member from my anularigba loyalist,’ Almaroof wrote.

True to his words, he gave out the cars during his birthday celebration at his Lekki residence on Friday.

The two lucky people happened to be a male and female; Olufunke and Kenny Doo’s photographer, Ajayi .

Both got a Hyundai SUV car each.

See photos from the presentation of cars to the two lucky winners.