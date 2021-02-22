Full list of winners in 14th Headies awards

The 14th edition of the prestigious Headies award held on Sunday.

The event, which was virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic, was hosted by funnyman Bovi and Nancy Isime.

Fast-rising singers like Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz and Omah Lay received their first plaques.

Fireboy was the biggest winner at the 14th Headies on Sunday night snagging four awards — including the ‘Best R&B Single’, ‘Best R&B Album’, ‘Headies revelation’, and ‘Best Pop Album’ categories.

Here is the full list of the winners:

Producer of The Year

Pheelz – Billionaire by Teni

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Addicted

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Praiz – Under The Sky

Best Street Hop Artiste

Mayorkun – Geng

Rookie of The Year

Bad Boy Tims – MJ

Best Pop Single

Nobody – DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi

Best Collabo

Ladipoe and Simi – Know you

Best Alternative song

Moelogo – I wonder

Best Rap Single

Falz – Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks

Best R&B Album

Fireboy DML – Tears, laughter and goosebumps

Best Alternative Album

Roots – The Cavemen

Next Rated

Omah Lay

Viewers Choice Award

Wizkid

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Duduke

Best Pop Award

Fireboy – Apollo

Lyricist on The Roll

Ilbliss Goretti – Country

African Artiste Recognition Award

Master KG

Headies Hall of Fame

King Sunny Ade