Fulani Herdsmen Kill 2 In Rivers State

Two persons have been killed by Fulani herdsmen who at¬tacked them in their farm.

The attack took place Afam Uku, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sources in the com¬munity said that the at¬tack might be due from resistance from the victims against the destruction of their farm crops by the herdsmen’s cattle.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Dr Chisom Gbali, who confirmed the killing said the deceased, both males, were attacked and killed by the suspected Fulani herds¬men in their farmland.

He said: “We woke up this morning to hear the story of the killing of two persons by the Fulani herdsmen. I don’t actually know the reason for the killing. But, I believe that has to do with the destruc¬tion of farm crops by cattle.”

“The victims, I learnt, had questioned the motive be¬hind the destruction of their crops by the herdsmen’s cat¬tle. There might have been hot exchanges between the victims and the herdsmen. One of the victims was from Tai.”

Gbali said that seven persons have been arrested in connection with the inci¬dent.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Omoni Nnamdi, however, said he has not been briefed about the inci¬dent.