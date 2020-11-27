Fuji star, Pasuma celebrates his 53rd birthday (Drop your well wishes)

Today is the birthday of the Oganla 1 of Fuji, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Ajibola Otedola..

Alabi, whose stage name is Pasuma Wonder is 53 years old

With a career spanning over 25 years, Pasuma is one of the mainstays of Nigeria’s fuji scene.

Though, he has several children, Pasuma Wonder is still unmarried.

To mark the day, a couple of Pasuma’ close friends are said to be planning a birthday party in his honour.

Sources close to the Fuji star, said the party will be held at AkIMA Hotel in Oshodi.

The hotel is owned by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Already MC Oluomo has said his birthday wishes to Pasuma.

In his birthday message, MC Oluomo described Pasuma as his main man.

The NURTW boss noted that Pasuma is so important to him that he cannot do without

He wrote: Happy birthday, my main man! There’s a reason I refer to you as my brother and it’s because you’re more than just a great friend.

You are so appreciated and important to me and you’re such a significant part of my course . I don’t know what I’d do without you, bro.

You’ve always got my back and I hope you know that I always have yours, too.

I wish you the very best birthday today, my dear brother! Alhaji Ajibola Wasiu Alabi *Pasuma, Oganla1*

Happy Birthday Oganla Fuji.

Drop your well wishes for him.