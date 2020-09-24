Fuel hike; Labour lists conditions to halt strike

Orginised labour has listed conditions the federal government must meet to halt his planned protest scheduled to commence on Monday.

Member of the two leading labour unions in the country, NLC and TUC will attend Thursday’s meeting with the Federal Government on the hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs with a load of conditions:

The meeting, the second in one week, is to address the concerns of Labour.

After last week’s meeting, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leadership were mandated to meet with their executives ahead of Thursday’s parley.

However, both Labour organisations served a notice of industrial action from Monday unless the government reversed the hike in prices.

TUC President Quadri Olaleye said: “We are going to attend (the meeting). I have also compared notes with my colleague Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

“We will maintain our position on the reversal of fuel price and the electricity tariffs increase. We will also come up with some other conditions which will be in form of solution to the economy. We should not be talking only about reversal, we should be talking about prevention of future unilateral decisions.

“ Although, we are attending the meeting, we are fully mobilised nationwide ahead of the planned strike. All affiliates of TUC and NLC are fully mobilised.

“More than 45 civil organisations and activist groups will join us in the protest/strike.

“We are also on sensitisation of the general public which include market people.”

NLC Deputy President Joe Ajaero also said the NLC would attend the parley.

“If you make a demand and you are invited to a meeting you will go there.

It is the people that are inviting you that will put something on the table. You were there at the last meeting; there was nothing on the table.

“If what they put on the table meets your demand and the demand of your people, you will agree. If they don’t, you continue with your action.

“However, mobilisation continues. It is just a few people that will attend the meeting.

“Mobilisation across the country is on. The meeting doesn’t disturb the mobilisation.”