Fresh crisis hits APC over NASS leadership

A fresh crisis is brewing in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the zoning of key positions in the 9th National Assembly.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are divided over the choice of Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Although the party has already endorsed the candidature of Lawan and Gbajabiamila, the decision did not go down well with some leaders and federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the party.

The aggrieved party leaders complained of not being consulted and carried along before the decision was taken.

The choice of Gbajabiamila is said to have angered many party leaders, who felt the choice of Gbajabiala has short changed other geo-political zones.

Gbajabiamila, who is representing Surulere in Lagos state, is said to be the anointed candidate of the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

One of the party leaders told NewsDay that majority of the members of the APC are of the view that all geopolitical zones must be fairly represented both in the executive and legislative arms.

He said with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo coming from the North-West and South-West respectively, the two zones should be excluded from the zoning of the Senate President and House Speaker as well as their deputies.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena is also not happy with the choice of Gbajabiamila.

Nabena said the party must take deliberate steps to provide a fair and justifiable zoning arrangement for the incoming 9th National Assembly leadership.

“Our actions and inactions will have serious implications on party unity and positively or negatively affect our standing ahead of 2023.”

The Bayelsa born APC Chieftain cautioned the party to tread with caution on the zoning of National Assembly position as any wrong move may sound the death knell for the party ahead of 2013 election.