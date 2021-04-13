Freed Kirikiri inmates visit Prophet Israel Ogundipe (PHOTOS)

Some freed inmates from the Kirikiri Correctional Center have paid a thank you visit to Prophet Israel Ogundipe, the Senior Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global.

Ogundipe, who was also released from prison some days ago, was said to be instrumental to the release of the former inmates.

Ogundipe, while behind bars after he was convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail was said to have assisted 82 persons incarcerated unjustly regain freedom.

He equally paid the legal fees for awaiting trail inmates who could not afford them and got lawyers to pursue the unlawful incarceration and abandonment of others at the facility.

So when news filtered in that the Ogundipe has been granted bail, the freed inmates from their different locations stormed the church premises to welcome him.

With tears of joy rolling down the faces of some of them, they embraced Ogundipe and thanked him for securing their releases from prison.

SEE PHOTS FROM THE EVENT: