Founding member of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Oluwagbemi is dead

Evangelist Feyi Eunice Oluwagbemi, a founding member of the Mount Zion Drama Ministry is dead.

She died at the age of 55 and will be buried April 9, 2021, with the funeral service to be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, House of Honour (Oyo 17), Arapa, off Odo Ona Kekere, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mike Bamiloye, President, Mount Zion Faith Ministries Intl, Nigeria has mourned the demise of Oluwagbemi, whose husband is also a founding member of Mount Zion.

“Our Darling dearest Sister Feyi Eunice Oluwagbemi, you labored well. You served well. You dedicated your life to serve your Master well and you finished well.

“We started the work together. On “THE TRAIN” you did not follow us to Kano because you were sitting for your final Exams, but after the exams you boarded The Train to join the trip. So, you jumped into Full Time Operations immediately after your School. You jumped into a Ministry whose future nobody knew at that time.

“You have always served well. You even carried the pregnancy of your first child to arrange the Drama Stage for ministrations as Stage Manager. Then you were in charge of serving the brethren with Gaari and Sugar to break our ministration daily fasting when we were in deep ministerial wilderness,” he mourned.

Bamiloye added: “You have always served well. A great welfare officer in our ministry. You enjoyed serving people. You enjoyed going to the market to buy things for members and MZI students. You were so glued to serving that we had to craftily looked for a way to edge you out of serving when we realized you needed to slow down. Yet, till few weeks before your Home going, you still served in the MZI November 2020 even when you were breaking down.

Oluwagbemi and the family she left behind

“You occupied yourself till you were called home. Your home going inspired us to be focused on our Drama Stage of Life. It only pained us that you left us on the Drama Stage, while we keep playing our own roles to the end also.

“You came on the Drama Stage of this world and listened well to the Director of your life and played your role in the Drama of Life and left the stage when your own role is finished.

You have left us on Drama Stage of Life and we have resolved to play our own roles also and finished to the applause of the Director who is watching from the side Wing of the Stage.”

According to Bamiloye, “you have served and finished well. May we also not spoil the shows. May we also not overact our Stage Acts. May we also not leave the Stage before our queues. May we also not offend our Director of Life Drama.

“The Audience is still watching our plays. The Altar Calls are yet to be made. Souls are still glued to the Drama we are dramatizing. The Director is still directing from the BackStage.

May we not disappoint the Director who sponsored this Production. May we not spoil this show we are still Showing. May we also end well as you ended well.”

(MIKE BAMILOYE, )