Former UNILAG VC, Prof Ibidapo-Obe is dead

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, former Vice chancellor, University of Lagos has died.

He was aged 71 years.

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, was former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science, attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics in the First Class Division by the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1971; a Master of Mathematics [M. Maths] degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems in 1976 both form the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

He was born on July 5, 1949; married to Olusola and has four children.