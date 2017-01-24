BREAKING NEWS
03:40
Former Speaker Enugu State Assembly, followers defect to APC

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

PDP demands immediate release of Sheriff’s aide, Inuwa Bwala
PDP demands immediate release of Sheriff’s aide, Inuwa Bwala

PDP demands immediate release of Sheriff’s aide, Inuwa Bwala

January 25, 2017
WATCH: Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Suleman in Ekiti
WATCH: Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Suleman in Ekiti

WATCH: Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Suleman in Ekiti

January 25, 2017
Boko Haram abducts many women, kills 3 in Borno village
Boko Haram abducts many women, kills 3 in Borno village

Boko Haram abducts many women, kills 3 in Borno village

January 25, 2017

Follow Us on Twitter

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 43 other subscribers

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved. NewsDay