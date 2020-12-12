Former Presidential aspirant dies at 58

The publisher of Leadership Newspapers and a former presidential aspirant, Sam Nda-Isaiah is dead.

According to the Managing Director of the organisation Mr. Muazu Elaze, who confirmed the news of his death, Nda-Isaiah died yesterday in Abuja after a brief illness. He was aged 58.

The late publisher will be remembered for his footprints in the Nigerian journalism. Apart from newspaper publishing, he also tried his luck in politics and in 2003, he headed President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign’s publicities.

Born in Minna, Niger State, Nda-Isaiah attended UNA Elementary School before switching to Christ Church School, Kaduna in 1968. He later went on to study at the Federal Government College, Kaduna, from 1974 to 1979.

He was admitted to Obafemi Awolowo University and studied pharmaceuticals. He also enrolled in the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. He completed a mandatory year of the National Youth Services Corps at the Ekiti General Hospital and the Ekiti State Hospital in 1984.

Nda-Isaiah briefly worked as a pharmacist at the Kano Specialist Hospital before moving to General Hospital, Minna. He worked at Pfizer Products Limited from 1985 to 1989. He began his column with The Daily Trust Editorial Board as a board member and worked as a committee member in the Kano State Government to revive The Triumph, a Kano State- owned newspaper.

He is a member of the Asian think-tank, the Global Institute for Tomorrow in Hong Kong. In 2019. He also held a Ph.D, Forestry & Environmental Studies (Social Ecology) from the Yale University