BREAKING NEWS
10:10
Former PDP spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye defects to APC

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Adeyeye’s defection to APC won’t affect PDP’s fortune –Fayose
Adeyeye’s defection to APC won’t affect PDP’s fortune –Fayose

Adeyeye’s defection to APC won’t affect PDP’s fortune –Fayose

May 29, 2018

Court orders Buhari to prosecute lawmakers over 2016 budget padding

May 29, 2018

Your are celebrating your last Democracy Day, Uche Secondus tells Buhari

May 29, 2018

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved. NewsDay