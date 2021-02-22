Former Ogun State governor caught on camera assaulting an aggrieved APC member (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba is currently trending online after a video of an incidence involving him at an event surfaced online.

The 81-year-old former governor was captured on camera physically assaulting a man at an All Progressives Congress event recently.

The man, whose name can not be identified was among protesters chanting songs to register their displeasure with the current APC led- government in the state.

In the video, the former governor could been seen pacifying the protesters but they refused to back down from their protest.

Angered by the event, Osoba descended on one of the protesters who he accused of abusing him.

Not even comments from the other protesters that their anger were not targeted at the former governor, could stop him.

In the video, Osoba could be seen dragging the man twice before he finally left him.

He later left the protesters in annoyance.

