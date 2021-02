A former Lagos state governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande is dead.

He reportedly died on Thursday at the age of 91.

This was announced on Twitter by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He wrote: "With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria, and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator, and the first civilian governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande."