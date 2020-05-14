Former Lagos Commissioner’s mother dies after waiting four days for COVID-19 test results

A former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs,, Dr Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef has lost his mother, Alhaja Risikat Balogun,

Alhaja Balogun breathed her last at her Ogba, Lagos residence. on Thursday.

Giving insight into the death of Alhaja Balogun, an aide of the ex-commissioner, AbdulGaniy Oladippupo, said she was rejected for treatment by a private hospital due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Oladippupo, said the hospital management rejected her for four days, insisting that Alhaja should be taken to the COVID-19 test centre first before they can have anything to do with her despite her urgent need for medical treatment.

However, when the results came out on Wednesday, it turned negative.

“Unfortunately, Mama died on Thursday morning, ” Oladippupo, said.

A statement from Dr. Abdul Lateef , who is also the Chief Imam of the Lagos State House of Assembly , said her mother would be laid to rest later today according to Islamic rights.

Dr Abdul Lateef, the immediate past Lagos State Amirul Hajj appealed to Lagosians not to come for the Janazah (funeral).

This, according to him, was to comply with the directives of the government on social distancing due to the pandemic coronavirus.

The late Alhaja Balogum was survived by seven children.