Former governor of Kaduna State, Mouktar Muhammed, is dead, the deceased who was a retired air vice marshal, died Sunday evening.

The news of the death was announced by the younger brother of the deceased, Faruk Dalhatu.

Mr. Dalhatu, who described the deceased as “patriarch of the Dalhatu family” gave the cause of his death as cancer.

The retired military officer was the first governor of Kaduna State after its creation in 1977 by the military administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.