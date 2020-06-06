Former Inspector General of Police loses wife

Former Inspector General Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has lost his wife.

Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith died on Friday.

She was 69.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the burial of Alhaja Smith will be done today (Saturday) in accordance with islamic rites.

According to the statement, only immediate family members will be allowed at the burial rites, in strict compliance with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC)/Lagos State Government’s guidelines on COVID-19 social distancing protocol.

“Lagos State Government, on behalf of the Smith family, wishes to announce the passage of our mother and grandmother, Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith (nee Jinadu) who died on Friday at the age of 69.

“The deceased is survived by her husband, Alhaji Musiliu A.K. Smith, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP)/and Chairman, Nigeria Police Service Commission, children – Mr. Mujeed Adekunle Smith and Mrs. Atiat Olubunmi Sheidu.

May Allah grant her Aljanah Firdaus,” the statement read.