Former Guinness MD reveals where Abba Kyari was secretly flown for Coronavirus treatment

Former Nigeria Managing Director Guinness Nigeria, Plc, Keith Richards has revealed the present location of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Kyari is presently in a hospital in St John’s Wood, London, receiving treatment.

St John’s Wood is a district in the City of Westminster, West London.

The hospital according to Richards is the same hospital President Muhammadu Buhari visited when he was in UK some few weeks back.

Richards, who claimed his friend saw Kyari when he was brought into the hospital, said a former External Affairs Minister, Baba Gana Kingkibe had already visited Kyari in the hospital.

Kyari, who had recently tested positive for Coronavirus, was said to have been flown to Lagos State for treatment.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had on Tuesday said he did not know the whereabouts of Kyari, contrary to reports that the CoS is at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Isolation Center in the State.

But reports had emerged on Thursday that Kyari was dead. That report has been denied.

Richards has , however come out to disclose that Kyari had secretly left the shores of Nigeria seeking treatment for Coronavirus, otherwise called COVID-19 abroad.

In a tweet, Richards said : I was told this evening that Abba Kyari is in a hospital in St John’s Wood. He was visited by Kingkibe and it is the same hospital the PMB was in just a few weeks ago. My source saw him personally.

Richards, a Briton, first visited Nigeria in 1982. He joined Guinness Group in 1998 and Guinness Africa in 1993 where he served as the regional director; managing director, Kibo Breweries Limited, Tanzania; director of Jos International Breweries Plc and Guinness Ghana limited.

He later came back to Nigeria to work for John Holt in 1999/2000 from where he moved to International Equitable Association, Aba, as the managing director. The Sussex University product sat as the head of one of Nigeria’s most buoyant company for over three years, until July 1 2005.

