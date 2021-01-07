Former governorship candidate taunts Sanwo-Olu for showcasing the founder of Alabukun

Former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi has taunted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government for showcasing the founder of Alabukun, Jacob Sogboyega Odulate popularly called ‘Blessed Jacob’.

The government on his official Facebook page as part of its #ThrowBackThursday series, praised the ingenuity of Odulate in establishing the Alabukun brand.

The #ThrowBackThursday series was introduced by the government to tell the story of Lagos.

Odulate was born in 1884 to the family of Pa Odulate in Ikorodu, Lagos.

However, Gbadamosi faulted the government for eulogising Odunlate after demolishing his house in Ikorodu.

Gbadomosi, who was also the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) senatorial candidate in the recently held Lagos East bye-election is also from Ikorodu.

He described the APC led administration and its officials as sociopaths.

He said he was not surprised with the action of the government because the APC led-government in the state used his Amen Estate as one of its achievements during the 2019 governorship campaign.

He wrote:

After DEMOLISHING his iconic house at Ikorodu garage? You people are sociopaths. Why am I even complaining? Your party kuku used my Amen Estate in one of your campaign videos as one of your “achievements” during the 2019 governorship campaign!