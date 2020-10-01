Former Ambode’s commissioner resigns from APC

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his resignation from the party in a statement he issued on Thursday , October1

His resignation from the party comes just few days after declaring his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Popularly known as Honourable Iyepe, AbdulLateef, said his decision to quit APC followed the rejection of his governorship bid by some leaders of the party.

“This movement has been rejected by some close leaders I respect. I have therefore decided to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party.”

The APC leadership in the state has yet to respond to AbdulLateef,’s allegations.