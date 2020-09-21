Former Ambode’s commissioner joins 2023 Lagos governorship race

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, has announced his plans to run for Lagos state governor in 2023.

AbdulLateef revealed this on his Facebook page some hours ago.

His full post reads;

FINAL ANSWER = WE FIT DO AM……..IYEPE 2023……OUR LORD IS SUFFICIENT FOR US!

WE PROMISE TO BE DIFFERENT!

Although, he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdul Lateef, who was the immediate past Lagos State Amirul Hajj is yet to announce the political party he will run for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Popularly known as Honourable Iyepe, a pseudonym for a creature that will eventually die and return to the soil, AbdulLateef has served three executive governors of Lagos State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode in different capacities.

He was a former lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo contituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly. He was Chairman, Committee on Judiciary and Public Petitions when he was in the Assembly.

Aside being a senior legal practitioner who has spent over 25 years at the Bar, AbdulHakeem is also a popular Muslim preacher on radio, TV and social media

Many of AbdulLateef ’s fans were quick to congratulate him and have begun campaigns on social media, calling on residents of Lagos to vote for him in 2023.

