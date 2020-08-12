Foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama overcomes COVID-19

Nigeria’s foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama has overcome COVID-19, almost three weeks after he said he was going into isolation.

Onyeama tweeted his status today, saying his latest COVID-19 test result came back negative.

“By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

"By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

"I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone", he wrote.

Onyeama who is a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 revealed on 19 July that his fourth test came back positive.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”