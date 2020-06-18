Flood sweeps away 4-year-old boy in Lagos

A four-year-old boy has reportedly been swept away by flood caused by heavy rainfall in Lagos State.

According to a report by the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident happened at No 38, Fashola Street, off Olabode Street, Papa Asafa Orile Agege.

“A response team from the agency has immediately commenced the search and rescue after reports of a 4-year-old child being carried away by the flood were received by witnesses.

“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a storey building consisting of eight rooms, 23 shops and one store had partially collapsed.

“Further investigation carried out by LRT revealed that, the adjoining fence to the staircase collapsed. This also affected the toilet of the adjacent building.

“No loss of life nor injury were recorded. However, the affected area has been cordoned off and integrity testing will be carried out. Operation still ongoing.”