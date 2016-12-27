Fleeing Boko Haram terrorist arrested in Abuja

Authorities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, The Punch reports.

The suspect was picked up by officials of a security agency recently established by the Council popularly known as AMAC Marshal in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by the spokesman of the AMAC Marshal, Kingsley Madaki, the suspect who identified himself as Usman, was nabbed at exactly 4:30 pm at Utako market shortly after he arrived the premises.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

The statement said the suspected Boko Haram member has, however, “confessed that there are many of his colleagues in the city.”