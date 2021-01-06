Four staff of Deeper Life school arrested over maltreatment of 11-year-boy

The Akwa Ibom state police command has detained one Dr. Effiong Udimidue, alongside four staff of the Deeper Life High School Uyo following the maltreatment of an 11-year-old student Don-Davis.

According to reports, amongst the detainees, is Dr Udimidue, retired from the State government currently runs his own private clinic within Uyo, the Vice Principal of the School, an administrative staff, as well as two teachers, who double as Boarding Masters of the Junior students hostel and Senior Students hostel respectively identified as Mr. Akpan and Mr. Nseabasi Joseph.

A meeting was also held in respect of the scandal that shook the Deeper Life High School and adjourned at about 5 pm on Tuesday.



The senior students who were accused of molesting and bullying Don-Davies were also invited to make statements over the controversial issue.



The mother of the victim, Mrs Deborah Archibong had requested the Police command claiming that her son Don Davies was inhumanly treated, molested and subjected to deprivation in the School.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, guaranteed Akwa Ibom people that no stone would be left untouched in resolving the truth.

Amiengheme, also assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made known, however, urged all parties involved in the matter to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.