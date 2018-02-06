Five injured as Ganduje, Kwankwaso supporters clash again

Five persons were yesterday injured at Talatar-Jido in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State following a clash between supporters of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and those of his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The supporters reportedly engaged themselves wielding weapons and also burnt several shops at Kwanar-Talatar Jido.

A witness, Abdulmajid Garba Jido, said the fight started shortly after some members of Gandujiyya group rose from their meeting in Talatar-Jido village around 2pm.

“The APC flag bearer for chairmanship was in the village for a meeting with his supporters and on their way out, they met some Kwankwasiyya members at Kwanar Jido and fight erupted between members of the groups. Five people were injured and several shops burnt during the clash,” he said.

He said the injured persons were later rushed to Mariri Hospital for medical attention.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said he was in Abuja for an official assignment, but will communicate to this reporter as soon as he compiled details of the incident.

Monday’s clash between Gandujiyya and Kwankwasiyya supporters was the third in recent times since the relationship between the two politicians became sour.

They first clashed at Kofar Kudu during the famous Hawan Daushe last year, in which scores of people were injured, including the former Secretary to Kano State Government, Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi.

The two groups also had another fight about a month ago at a wedding venue at Chiranchi quarters in Kano where some people, including brothers of the present Commissioner of Special Duties, Abdullahi Abbas, were injured.