Five delegates to Niger Delta summit die in auto crash

Five delegates to the second national council meeting of the Niger Delta holding in Igbokoda, the headquarters of the Local Government Area of Ondo State‎, have died in motor accident.

The delegates, whose identities were not ascertained yet, were travelling from Akure, the state capital to Igbokoda for the summit which Vice President Yemi Osibajo was to preside over.

It was also gathered that four other delegates were injured in the accident that occurred at Ode-Aye on Ore Okitipupa Road.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the accident said it was caused by excessive speed.