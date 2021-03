A late night inferno gutted Sabo market in Oyo town, Oyo State, destroying goods and property worth billions of naira.

The fire, reportedly started around 10:00 p.m., and spread to most parts of the market.

Some traders, whose shops and valuables were caught in the fire, were said to be lamenting and counting their losses.

The cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

By the time the fire fighter arrived at the scene much damage has occured