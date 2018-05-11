Fire razes APC state secretariat

Few hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC, local government congress in Imo State, the state secretariat office of the party has been set to fire by unknown hoodlums amidst heavy rainfall in Owerri.

It was gathered that the fire incident happened this afternoon at the building located at Okigwe road, Imo State University, IMSU, junction.

The burning of the building is not unrelated to the last ward congress election where Rochas Okorocha, Imo State governor, and his allies lost the election to the other faction. Okorocha had allegedly accused Chris Ezike, former Imo State police commissioner, of colluding with those who rigged the the primaries. The governor had gone to President Muhammadu Buhari to complain after which Ezike was replace by Dazuki Galadanchi.

On May 10, Galadanchi said that he would adopt community policing to make the state safer. He added that he had mapped out strategies after moving around to see the strength and weakness of the state in security. Unfortunately, the fire incident took place barely a day after the police commissioner’s speech.

Reacting, Hillary Ekeh, APC state chairman, said that the fire incident was not going to deter him, committed party members and Imolites as they are resolved to restore sanity and integrity in governance. He also said that it would not stop tomorrow’s local government ward congress as the party has resolved to reposition the state and reconnect to the national grid of the polity by working with people with integrity in the interest of the masses.