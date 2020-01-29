Fire guts Balogun market buildings

Fire gutted three buildings in the Balogun market in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire in the market where goods worth millions of naira were destroyed, had yet to be ascertained.

The fire outbreak is reported to have started from Anambra Plaza at Martins area of the market.

Emergency responders were still battling to extinguish the fire as of 11am.

When contacted, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said men of the agency and officials of other agencies are currently battling it.