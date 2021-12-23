Fire destroys structures, goods worth millions of naira in Bauchi market

Goods worth millions of Naira were on Monday destroyed at the popular the popular Muda Lawal Market in Bauchi.

The fire was said to have started late Wednesday evening and raged through the night into early Thursday morning, destroying several shops, stalls, stores and other structures.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report but it was learnt that it had been put out through the efforts of firefighters and some residents.

However, structures and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire, which is the second major fire incident in Bauchi this year.

In February, the popular Bababa Shopping Complex was razed.