NEWS
Fire destroys structures, goods worth millions of naira in Bauchi market
Goods worth millions of Naira were on Monday destroyed at the popular the popular Muda Lawal Market in Bauchi.
The fire was said to have started late Wednesday evening and raged through the night into early Thursday morning, destroying several shops, stalls, stores and other structures.
The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report but it was learnt that it had been put out through the efforts of firefighters and some residents.
However, structures and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire, which is the second major fire incident in Bauchi this year.
In February, the popular Bababa Shopping Complex was razed.
NEWS
Ogun Islamic clerics regain freedom after paying N2.2m ransom
Abductors of two clerics, Hussein AbdulJelil and Ilyas Muhammed Jamiu, in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, have released their victims after collecting N2.2 million ransom.
It was gathered that the kidnappers who demanded N15 million ransom after abducting the clerics in the front of their house shortly after they returned from a public lecture, later agreed to collect N2.2million.
The kidnappers collected the ransom from the family despite the efforts of the police to arrest them.
The gunmen, numbering about five, had taken their time to eat food prepared in the house before they took their victims away on Saturday around 10pm.
Confirming their release, the older brother of one of the victims, Hussein Ibrahim, said family and friends contributed the ransom and handed it over to the hoodlums to secure the release of the clerics.
He said, “They have been released today (Tuesday) after we gave them N2.2 million as ransom.
“They initially insisted on N15 million saying they were two people, but, at the end they agreed to collect N2.2 million from us.”
The police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he had not been briefed about the latest development.
breaking
Buhari will live in Kaduna after leaving office, says el-Rufai
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has said thatPresident Muhammadu Buhari will live in Kaduna after the end of his tenure in 2023.
The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory stated this on Tuesday while briefing State House Correspondents after he met with the President.
El-Rufai added that Buhari is a Kaduna-based citizen, despite being from Daura in Katsina State. According to the Governor, the President spent most of his life in Kaduna.
He said, “Mr President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.
“As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna.
“We hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this.”
However, on the occasion of his 79th birthday, President Buhari had stated that he was looking forward to returning to his farm in Daura.
The President was quoted as saying, “I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish and I go (back) home to take charge of my farm.”
NEWS
Governor Zulum begs Borno residents to welcome Buhari on Thursday
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has begged residents of Maiduguri to give President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome during his visit on Thursday.
Buhari is expected to visit Maiduguri on Thursday on official duty.
During his visit, the president would commission the Custom flyover, 20km Custom – Muna dual carriageway and the Centre For Distance Learning, University of Maiduguri, all executed by the Zulum administration.
Zulum affirmed that President Buhari had initiated viable programmes which impacted positively on the lives of people of the state.
According to the Governor, Buhari has accorded priority to the restoration of peace and security as well as livelihood support to the people in the state.
He noted that Buhari had provided necessary support to facilitate the restoration of electricity supply in the state.
“The president deserves commendation for approving millions of dollars for procurement of weapons and other equipment for the military and other security services to enable them to execute the counter insurgency campaign.
“The state government is working to ensure speedy completion of the Maiduguri Gas Power Plant in March 2022, to ensure steady power supply to Maiduguri metropolis,” he added.
Governor Babagana Zulum had in June 2021 asked the residents to show appreciation to Buhari during his visit to the state.
The governor in a broadcast had given reasons for the people to honour the President when he arrived in Maiduguri, though the visit was later fraught with demonstrations.
Borno is the epicentre of insurgency war in Nigeria.
Latest News
- I’m ready to reconcile with Ganduje – Kwankwaso
- Tagwayen Asali, popular Hausa twin brothers, set to wed fellow twins
- Major things men do wrong with women
- Arsenal make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision as they ‘aim to avoid’ Mesut Ozil situation
- Fire destroys structures, goods worth millions of naira in Bauchi market
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
3 reasons why size does not matter during sex
-
breaking1 day ago
Nigerian Military promotes 235 personnel to Generals, Air Force Marshals, Navy Admirals
-
CELEBRITIES10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Faces at Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyemade’s wedding
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 reasons why you need to pee-all the time
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ogun Islamic clerics regain freedom after paying N2.2m ransom
-
breaking1 day ago
Electoral Act Amendment bill: Senators threaten to override Buhari
-
NEWS2 days ago
Governor Zulum begs Borno residents to welcome Buhari on Thursday
-
breaking1 day ago
Twitter, Facebook, Google, others now to pay tax in Nigeria