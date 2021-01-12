‘Fine boy’ – Actress, Iyabo Ojo gushes over only son, Festus

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to gush over her only son, Festus.

According to the sexy mother of two, her son, Festus is a fine boy and he is always looking cute.

Sharing a photo of her son, the 43 year old successful Fine boy wrote;

“Fine boy looking cute”

The proud mum has never left her fans in doubt about the love she has for her children. The film star has been known to celebrate their achievements on social media for all to see.

Iyabi married a Lagos-based movie marketer in 1999 when she was 21. She gave birth to her son, Festus in 1999 and her daughter, Priscilla in the year 2001 respect.

Although she is now divorced from their father, Iyabo attributed the breakup of her first marriage to marrying too young. She has spoken of her intention to stop using her former husband’s surname, Ojo