Finally, Festus Keyamo, becomes a SAN, 29 others approved

30 legal practitioner have been approved as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Prominent on the list is Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, six academics and one female, Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bahorun.

the Alliance for Democracy’s candidate in the last governorship candidate in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, brother to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Osinbajo, the Attorney-General of Kwara State, Lamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade and a former DG of the National Copyrights Commission, Professor Adebambo Adewopo were also awarded the prestigious rank on Thursday.

Keyamo had been previously invited for the final interview four times before he was shortlisted for the exercise for the fifth time this year.

156 lawyers applied, 72 were shortlisted and only 30 were approved by the NJC.