FIFA ranking: Super Eagles move four places, now 3rd in Africa

Following the victories recorded in their last two African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved four places in April FIFA World ranking.

The latest ranking, as seen on the official website of FIFA ranked the Super Eagles 32nd best team in the World and third in Africa behind Senegal (1st) and Tunisia (2nd) respectively.

Belgium are the still the best National Team in the World followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain respectively.

The Super Eagles ended the AFCON qualifiers in style after a 3-0 thrashing of the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

Victor Osimhen’s goal in the first half and goal each by Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu in the second half ensured the Super Eagles ended the qualifiers unbeaten.

The Eagles, had four days earlier secured a late victory against Benin Republic through Paul Onuachu’s 93rd minute header.

The Gernot Rohr-led side will now shift their attention to the World Cup qualifiers which begin in June.

The Eagles are in Group C with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.