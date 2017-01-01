FG yet to decide on Magu — AGF

The Federal Government has yet to decide on the fate of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, whose appointment was rejected by the Senate.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Saturday.

Malami also said he had not submitted any report on Magu’s probe, which President Muhammadu Buhari instructed him to carry out.

A newspaper had on Saturday reported that Magu had been sacked following the submission of the probe report to the Presidency.

But Malami described the newspaper report as speculative and preemptive.

He said, “No position was officially taken by the government over that matter. That is one. Also, no report has been submitted to the Presidency from the office of the AGF over that matter.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also denied the report that Magu had been sacked.

Shehu denied the report on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said, “The report of his (Magu’s) removal is, therefore, speculative and preemptive.”