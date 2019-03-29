FG records oversubscription of March bond

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced that its monthly bond auction for the month of March was oversubscribed by the sum of N140 billion.

A statement by the Debt Management Office (DMO) said total subscriptions received from bidders for the three bonds offered including 3, 7 and 10 years was in excess of N240bn, against N100bn offered.

“The DMO offered three instruments at the auction for 3, 7 and 10-year tenors and subscriptions for the three instruments were in excess of N148bn for competitive bids. Non-competitive bids valued at N92.6bn were also received, taking the total subscriptions across the three tenors to over N240.6 billion,” the statement said.

The statement said the demand at the auction was concentrated on the 10-year as the investors showed preference for the longer tenured instrument with a bid-to-cover ratio above five.

It also said allotments were made to successful bidders at the rates of 13.5% for the 5-year, 13.5% for the 7-year and 13.5% for the 10-year bonds, which are considerably lower than the allotment rates for the February 2019 Auction.

“The total amount allotted to both competitive and non-competitive bids for the three instruments was N121.95bn,” it said.