FG to purchase N400m cars for former Presidents, VPs in 2017

The Federal Government has budgeted N400m for the purchase of cars for former Presidents and their deputies , according to the 2017 appropriation bill before the National Assembly.

The money is part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

A breakdown revealed that N280.099m was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for seven former Presidents and Heads of State while N120.090m would be used to procure vehicles for four former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff.

Nigeria’s former living Presidents and Heads of State include Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.); Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Shehu Shagari; Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.); Chief Ernest Shonekan; Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd.); and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The four living former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff are former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.); Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd.), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo.