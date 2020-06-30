FG mulls lockdown of 18 LGAs

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says the government may pursue precision lockdown to manage the pandemic in 18 of the 774 local government areas identified as responsible for 60 percent of the confirmed cases in Nigeria.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this to State House reporters on Monday after he and his team briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the progress of national response to the pandemic.

Mustapha did not name the 18 local government areas but said the precision lockdown was necessary to put in place specific measures in certain places, especially by state governments, to enable aggressive testing for the disease and management.

He also said the mortality rate of the disease was low due to the age bracket of most of those infected by the virus.

He said compared to other countries with similar climatic characteristics, 80 percent of the infections affected a very active part of the population who were in the age bracket of 31 to 40 years.

According him, even when they have the infection, they are able to surmount it because of their level of energy.

He, however, said that the PTF was concerned about the remaining 20 percent, who were the vulnerable group, stressing that everything was being done to protect the elderly and those with underlying illnesses.