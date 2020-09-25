FG, Labour talks on petrol , electricity price rise end in stalemate

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress Thursday evening said it will proceed on nationwide strike on Monday after its negotiation over hike in the price of petrol with the Nigerian government was postponed till Monday afternoon.

The meeting took place at the banquet hall of Aso Rock in Abuja.

The labour, in an earlier announcement, said the strike will start at midnight on Monday, describing the price hike as a move to impoverish” workers.

“The action of the Federal Government is most insensitive and an affront to the Nigerian people who are bearing heavy burden of the COVID-19 pandemic,” NLC president Ayuba Wabba said on September 3.

“Everywhere in the world, governments are granting various types of palliative but ours is interested in piling more miseries on its citizens. We will resist this latest move to impoverish the mass of the working people.”

At Thursday’s meeting were Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari and other government officials.

Labour was led by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Wabba; Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Quadri Olaleye and others.