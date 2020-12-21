FG extends deadline for Telcos to block SIMs without NIN

The Federal Government has extended the deadline issued to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without National Identification Number (NIN).

The government had earlier this month issued a two-week ultimatum to all operators to block all SIMs without NIN

This has led to uncontrollable crowds at NIMC offices amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

However, a new deadline was announced in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The statement was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

The statement titled: “Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’ read, “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December 2020.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:

“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021; and

“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.”

The statement further stated, “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”